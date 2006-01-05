Pubbers Become Celebs!!!
Couple of friends drinking in a bar on a weekend. Engaged in spirited conversation that bounces between arguments and curses. Vehement disagreement and a bet is laid. So far, nothing extra-ordinary. Things like this happen all the time, everywhere.
But not so between Jules and Michael. A beer place, an argument, a bet and then celeb status. Nice, uh? When Michael argued that most Celebs don’t care or go out of the way to take time out for a member of the general public, Jules defied and the bet was born. 100 out of the 500 celeb list Michael draws out are to be contacted and a memento procured, to win. Jules posts his progress on this website on a daily basis and has apparently hit a cult following in the UK. There are rules, as there always are, and prizes too, but the best thing about the whole do is, all the proceeds that come by way of auctioning out the mementos will go to charity. Splendid!
Jules has already met Cherie Blair, John Major, Charles Kennedy, Lord Archer, Sir Patrick Moore etc, to name a few. He has quite a few more names, which in my limited knowledge of British celebrities, don’t ring a bell.
Also, he is nominated by the Yahoo! Search Find of the Year Award 2005. To get this bloke to win, perhaps all you guys can visit his site to increase the traffic.
To help someone intending to help others, is helping others.
Wishing Jules all the best in his endeavor.
10 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home