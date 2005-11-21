oh the of man's tryst with his woman is as un-sayable/explicable as the missing word in the beginning of this sentence, unless you are in the mood for a (s)word fight in the bedroom.when every man led a simple life of chips, beer and the TV remote., post marriage, his life turns into a constant mountaineering. gender equality is practised with him washing the dishes, cutting the vegetables, doing the bed and his bank account taking the most number of bills ensuring complete depletion before the 2nd week of every month in turn ensuring no dough is wasted (??) on booze or well, on himself!there are a million men out there who are silently enduring such brutal assaults on their liberties and one such man who, managed to write down his experience in the form of a blog, has hit it big time with the British media.an excerpt of this most exceptional narrative: (talking of arguments {with his woman called Margret})Quote.....Arguments. There are many arguments we have over arguments. 'Who started argument x', for example, is a old favourite that has not had its vigour dimmed by age nor its edge blunted through use. Another dependable companion is, 'I'm not arguing, I'm just talking - you're arguing,' along with its more stage-struck (in the sense that it relishes an audience - parties, visiting relatives, Parent's Evenings at school, in shops, etc.) sibling, 'Right, so we're going to get into this argument here are we?' An especially frequent argument argument, however, is the result of Margret NOT STICKING TO THE DAMN ARGUMENT, FOR CHRIST'S SAKE. Margret jack-knifes from argument to argument, jigs direction randomly and erratically like a shoal of Argument Fish being followed by a Truth Shark. It's fearsomely difficult to land a blow because by the time you've let fly with the logic she's not there anymore. A row about vacuuming gets shifted to the cost of a computer upgrade, from there to who got up early with the kids most this week and then to the greater interest rates of German banks via the noisome sexual keenness of some former girlfriend, those-are-hair-scissors-don't-use-them-for-paper and, 'When was the last time you bought me flowers?' all in the space of about seven exchanges. 'Arrrrrrgggh! What are we arguing about? Can you just decide what it is and stick to it?'Read More at: http://www.milmillington.com/Unquote......the sentence "Margret Jacknifes from argument..." is so biblically profound that you can replace 'Margret' with your choice and see the startlng revelation and the stark similarity of manly woes pervading the planet.Gone are the days when domestic violence meant a women battered by her man., its the new beginning of the end, more like a male-only apocalypse where, males all over the world are persecuted, domestcaited and are silently enduring harsh realities inside their homes, longing for that beer and friends and dirty jokes, because at some point, at a weaker point, a word was extracted sealing his fate to the chores of gender equality which is sealed tighter if he, at a weaker point, were an accomplice in making babies.Then suddenly, women start flying all over the place issuing draconian diktats, .......with brooms between their legs!P.S: Those of you who think this is gender racism, well yes, please help us!