I am giving myself the crown of “The Laziest Bum” that walked on the face of this planet! I don’t see myself posting my honeymoon pics in Sikkim, why, I even haven’t uploaded the pics from my digicam onto my comp to free the space in the chip. Because of this, I missed to shoot a masterpiece that could have won me the Pulitzer for Photographic Journalism. It was a photo (to be) of a rickshaw puller (for those who are not familiar with a Rickshaw, it is a supersonic pulse jet that runs on the ground in some populous East Asian countries with always a man in front on an exer-cycle), who was lying on the road opposite a 5 star super deluxe Hotel that was recently banned from serving liquor, completely smashed out of his brains induced by alcohol with his leg raised from the ground to the rickshaw’s floor-board making his loose lungi (for those who are not familiar with a Lungi, it is a curtain around the male waist and mostly worn without under wears) flail in the air in reckless abandon showing the fauna it is meant to cover.Damn!!!!!