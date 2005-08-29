Speak up, and get Dooced…..!!!
Today, a reader alerted me to the term, “Dooce”. It means, getting fired because you wrote something incriminating about your employer in your blog site and the employer found out. My reader warned that I could be ‘dooced’, with what I have written in my previous post.
Apart from being thankful to her, I must say, I care less about endangering my job. Not because I can do without one, but because I cherish my freedom of speech and expression more. When a people has the right to criticize actions of an elected government under the auspices of the above-said civil liberty, I think its only fair for an employee to share the same right albeit in a micro level. Besides, I only do it in jest, and if I really meant it, I shouldn’t be working here anymore.
I guess that should take care of the prying eyes from potentially dangerous quarters!
1 Comments:
Sush,
Even if your boss or employer reads what you've written here, it serves as a good reminder or should i say a good reality-check for them. Sometimes it's good letting people know what you ACTUALLY feel about them rather telling them WHAT THEY WANT TO HEAR. Freedom of speech is one of the basic human rights and no one can infringe that. And can that ever be taken as a reason by an employer to sack you simply because you were brutally honest?
So much for "honesty is the best policy". * Smirk*
Best Wishes,
Divya
