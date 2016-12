Today, a reader alerted me to the term, “Dooce” . It means, getting fired because you wrote something incriminating about your employer in your blog site and the employer found out. My reader warned that I could be ‘dooced’, with what I have written in my previous post.Apart from being thankful to her, I must say, I care less about endangering my job. Not because I can do without one, but because I cherish my freedom of speech and expression more. When a people has the right to criticize actions of an elected government under the auspices of the above-said civil liberty, I think its only fair for an employee to share the same right albeit in a micro level. Besides, I only do it in jest, and if I really meant it, I shouldn’t be working here anymore.I guess that should take care of the prying eyes from potentially dangerous quarters!