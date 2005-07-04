How big is BIG???
Did you know that the size of our universe is about 15 billion light years?? If some of you don’t know what a light year is, it is the time taken for light to travel in a year. If you have no clue how fast light travels, consider this: the distance between Earth and the Sun is 149,597,892 kilometers, which the light covers in about 8 minutes. This means that, in a year, light travels about 6 trillion miles, which again means, 6 trillion x 15 billion = size of the universe. The speed of light is about 186,000 miles per second.
15 billion light years is what we humans have managed to see, ie, we have light source that is believed to be from 15 B light years away, the size could be bigger but we are only not capable of seeing it with our existing technology.
In our solar system, the Sun accounts for 99.87% of the mass while the planets together comprise a meager 0.05% and all the satellites and meteors and other space debris accounts for the rest.
Galaxies are enormous swarms of stars, dust, gas, and dark matter held together by gravity. The sun is one of about 100 billion stars in our own galaxy, called the Milky Way. If you think that’s incredible, imagine this: The Milky Way is just one of billions in the observable universe!
Most galaxies are found in clusters of about 150 galaxies, bound together by each other’s gravity. Our Milky Way is part of a small cluster of some 30 galaxies called the Local Group. Clusters of galaxies are often collected in superclusters. Our Local Group is part of the Virgo Supercluster, which contains several thousand galaxies
Galaxies range in size, containing anywhere from 100,000 to 3 trillion stars!
Phew!!! What in the world am I?
3 Comments:
HEY!! thanks for dropping by my blog!! welcome anytime!!
errmm and stop reducing yourself to such minisculity!!
am short enough as it is and now you make me an ant!!
nyen! didnt try to reduce to any minisculity but was only gaping at the enormity of the universe against the silly self-inflicted importance most nincompoops think they deserve to have.
the wars being fought, politics being pulled, money being spinned, education being learnt, survival being lived, drama being unfolded, religion being preached/practiced, technology being advanced, human race increasingly being absolute assholes and the entire cacophony of good and evil all being extremely limited to the confines of this planet absolutely oblivious to the fact that we are mere metaphoric microbes pursuing insignificant directions to attain the wrong nirvana.
ofcourse there have been great souls, and there could be greater souls yet, but the general drones that work in this galactic anthill is unwittingly waiting for the cataclysmic feet that will unwittingly step over the anthill without the drones ever reaching the state of mind to understand what hit them!!!
am usually a well humored guy, proof of which still exists in the older ruins of my blogsite you are welcome to visit. But like the seasons change when the earth spins on its axis, my mood changes when a particular news upsets me. And when this outpour happens, I just write, either on my blog or to any other human form known or unknown, so that somebody somewhere knows somebody somewhere feels.
Sorry if all this sounds like a tirade, but very soon I will mount my crazy horse and do a full gallop to humorville.
