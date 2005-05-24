That pretty much sums up how I feel right now after getting back to the doldrums of drudgery from 5 days of unstoppable partying in Kerala for my sister’s wedding.Good food, awesome Toddy, 24 hr liquor diet, absolutely hilarious cousins, amazing landscape, scorching heat but rather coolish in the coconut lagoon where we had toddy with freshly caught fish and chilli pepper fried mussels with tapioca and raging hot fish curry……… no emails, no deadlines, no production problems, no bosses, no phone calls, no road rage, no assholes…. Just raw, unrivalled happiness and joy.Compare that to now. The jerk who parked his car behind mine in my apartment’s parking lot this morning, went out with the keys resulting in my late entry at work. Then the usual brinjal-brained pedestrians and fellow road users and then finally at work, 957 unread emails!!!!!!!! That’s right, 957 FRIGGIN UNREAD EMAILS!!!!!!!!!Aaaaarrrrgggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.......